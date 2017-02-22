Russell scores in 3rd to lift Oilers over Panthers, 4-3

1:55 Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen highlights and postgame reaction Pause

1:16 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson's highlights against Northside Christian

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

0:51 On the court with UNC basketball recruit Seventh Woods after high school

2:39 A.C.Flora vs. Wilson highlights and postgame reaction

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics