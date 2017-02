Capitals beat Oilers to extend home winning streak to 13

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window Pause

0:54 Keenan celebration after win over Gray Collegiate

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

0:30 Video: Amazing dunk by Zion Williamson is No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10

1:05 Zion Williamson leads Spartanburg Day to state championship appearance

0:12 Zion Williamson dunks during semi-final game

0:16 Gray Collegiate's Jalek Felton with a one-handed slam against Keenan

1:08 Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning highlights and postgame reaction