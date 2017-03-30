Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 2-1 in OT on Hanifin's goal

Noah Hanifin scored 2:16 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Thursday night.
Jeff Skinner scored the tying goal with 4:20 left in regulation before setting up the winner for the surging Hurricanes. They have established a club record by earning at least one point in 13 straight games while climbing from last place in the Eastern Conference to the fringe of the playoff race.
Cam Ward made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who entered four points behind Boston with seven games remaining in the chase for the final postseason spot in the East. There were two teams — Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders — between them.
Jack Johnson scored and backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Skinner skated in on Korpisalo but his shot was blocked by Cam Atkinson. The puck floated between the circles to Hanifin, who fired it past Korpisalo.
