Hockey

March 30, 2017 11:25 PM

Scheifele scores winner, Jets rally to beat Ducks 4-3 in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Dustin Byfuglien tied the score with 12 seconds left in regulation and assisted on Mark Scheifele's 30th goal at 3:34 of overtime, rallying the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the playoff-bound Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Winnipeg scored twice in the final 8:25 of the third period to pull even. Following a coach's challenge by Randy Carlyle of the Ducks, it was determined that Byfuglien's jam job in the crease was indeed a good goal.

Joel Armia and captain Blake Wheeler also scored in regulation for Winnipeg.

Corey Perry scored twice but the Ducks had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Pacific Division leaders.

