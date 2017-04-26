Hockey

April 26, 2017 9:34 PM

Nashville's Fiala leaves on stretcher with leg injury

By JOE HARRIS Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Nashville forward Kevin Fiala has left Game 1 of the Predators' second-round series against St. Louis with a left leg injury.

Fiala got tangled up with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net at 1:46 of the second period. Fiala left the ice on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The 20-year-old Fiala was selected by Nashville with the 11th pick in the 2014 draft. He scored two goals in the Predators' first-round sweep against the Blackhawks.

Nashville had a 2-0 lead against St. Louis in the second on Wednesday night.

