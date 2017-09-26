Sharks' Joel Ward could bring anthem protests to NHL

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks right wing Joel Ward lines up against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz. Ward tells The Mercury News he might take a knee during the national anthem at an upcoming game, becoming the first NHL player to join the protests that started in the NFL and drew criticism from President Donald Trump. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo