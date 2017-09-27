Penalty for failed offside challenge among NHL rule changes

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2015, file photo, linesmen Don Henderson, left, and Mike Cvik look at a monitor during a coach's challenge by the Vancouver Canucks of an onside call on a goal by Dallas Stars' Patrick Sharp during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia. The call on the ice stood and the goal was allowed. The NHL has a clear message to coaches this season: Don’t challenge an offside call unless you’re really, really confident it was wrong. The Canadian Press via AP, File Darryl Dyck