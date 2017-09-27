Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy reaches for a loose puck behind Boston Bruins' Matt Beleskey during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy reaches for a loose puck behind Boston Bruins' Matt Beleskey during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Winslow Townson AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy reaches for a loose puck behind Boston Bruins' Matt Beleskey during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Winslow Townson AP Photo

Hockey

Lots of new faces for Chicago Blackhawks heading into season

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 2:46 AM

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

LAST SEASON: 50-23-9, 109 points. Won Central Division. Swept by Nashville Predators in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Joel Quenneville (10th season, 21st NHL season).

ADDED: F Brandon Saad, F Patrick Sharp, F Tommy Wingels, D Connor Murphy, G Anton Forsberg.

LOST: F Artemi Panarin, D Niklas Hjalmarsson, D Johnny Oduya, D Brian Campbell, G Scott Darling, F Andrew Desjardins, F Marcus Kruger, D Trevor van Riemsdyk.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Connor Murphy. The Blackhawks have several questions on their blue line after trading Hjalmarsson to Arizona and losing van Riemsdyk in the expansion draft this summer. Enter Murphy, a physical defenseman who was acquired in the Hjalmarsson deal. The 24-year-old Murphy had two goals and a career-high 15 assists last season, but also had a minus-13 rating.

OUTLOOK: The Blackhawks looked like, well, the Blackhawks right until they got to the playoffs last season. Now, after a second straight exit in the first round, the pressure is on. The good news for the Blackhawks is a deep group of forwards, boosted by the return of Saad and Sharp, and Duncan Keith remains one of the NHL's best defensemen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle
'It's like buying a car' for rate payer 1:46

'It's like buying a car' for rate payer
Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

View More Video