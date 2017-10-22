Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi
Hockey

Big second period lifts Canucks to 4-1 win over Detroit

AP Sports Writer

October 22, 2017 9:48 PM

DETROIT

Sven Baertschi scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks used a dominant second period to pull away for a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Vancouver scored three times in the second, outshooting the Red Wings 18-6 in the period. Baertschi, Derek Dorsett and Jake Virtanen scored in the second for the Canucks, who are 3-1 so far on a five-game trip.

Detroit has lost four in a row. Anthony Mantha scored the only goal for the Red Wings, tying it at 1 late in the first.

Vancouver opened the scoring when Bo Horvat's shot was deflected and trickled right to Baertschi in front of the net. He stickhandled around goalie Jimmy Howard and backhanded the puck in.

Mantha's equalizer came on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Dorsett gave Vancouver the lead back with his fifth goal in the past five games. Horvat found him in front of the net with a pass, and Dorsett's shot bounced in the air off Howard before coming down behind him and going in the goal.

Baertschi's second goal came on a wrist shot from the top of the slot, then the Canucks added another in the final minute of the period.

Detroit's Mike Green was unable to control the puck entering the Vancouver zone and ended up knocking it backward to Daniel Sedin, who went the other way on a 2-on-1. Sedin passed to Virtanen, whose initial shot was stopped before he put away the rebound.

Sedin's assist on that goal brought his career point total to 990.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

