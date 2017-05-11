Masseglia wins 3rd term as French Olympic committee head

Denis Masseglia has won a third consecutive term as president of the French Olympic committee.
Masseglia was elected for another four-year mandate in the first round of voting on Thursday ahead of French fencing federation president Isabelle Lamour and former Olympic judo champion David Douillet.
The 69-year-old Masseglia, who has held the presidency since 2009, is a strong supporter of the Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics. His election came two days before the International Olympic Committee's evaluation commission arrives in Paris to assess the city's proposed venues for the Olympics.
