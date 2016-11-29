13 females to sue Michigan State over doc's alleged assaults

Lawyers for 13 women and girls have told Michigan State University that they plan to sue the school over alleged sexual assaults by a doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics.
A notice was filed Tuesday in the Court of Claims. It's a procedural step under state law.
The letter accuses Dr. Larry Nassar of "digital penetration" without proper notice "under the guise of providing care" at his office at Michigan State, from 1996 to 2015. Attorney Stephen Drew says most were gymnasts from across Michigan.
The notice says Michigan State didn't properly investigate complaints about Nassar. Michigan State spokesman Jason Cody declined to comment on the filing.
Nassar no longer works on campus. Separately, he's charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Holt, Michigan, home. He denies wrongdoing.
