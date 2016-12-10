Beaver Falls 30, Middletown 13

Quarterback Malik Shepherd rushed for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 46-yard interception return in the fourth quarter, as Beaver Falls beat Middletown 30-13 for the PIAA Class 3A championship Saturday.
Shepherd also contributed another of Beaver Falls' five picks as Middletown gifted the WPIAL-champion Tigers with six total turnovers. Beaver Falls also got touchdown runs from running backs Neshaud Akins and Derrell Carter, who rushed for 95 yards total.
Middletown quarterback Chase Snavely's lob to Jaelen Thompson for a 69-yard touchdown cut the margin to 16-13 late in the third quarter, but Carter's 53-yard touchdown early in the final quarter built the lead back again.
Beaver Falls held Middletown to 13 rushing yards on 17 carries and held possession for nearly 33 of the last 49 minutes.
