4th quarter field goal lifts Chapman to SC title

Carlos Montalvo-Corra hit a 43-yard field goal with 9:30 left and Chapman held on to defeat four-time defending state champion Dillon for a 29-27 victory in the South Carolina Class 3A high school championship on Saturday, the Panthers first ever football title.
Dillon, which won its state championships at Class 2A level before getting reclassified this season, looked like it would continue the run when it took a 27-24 lead on Brayden Hawkins 19-yard touchdown pass to Murishi Irankunda late in the third quarter.
The Panthers (12-3) inched closer with a safety to start the final period, then hung on after Montalvo-Corra's kick. Chapman allowed Dillon only 71 yards on four fourth-quarter drives after the go-ahead field goal.
DJ Twitty ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns for Chapman.
Johnny Hawkins led Dillon with 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
