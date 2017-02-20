Other Sports

February 20, 2017 8:10 PM

No. 3 Pablo Cuevas beaten in first round of Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO

Third-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out in the first round of the Rio Open by Arthur de Greef of Belgium 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

In another first-round match on Monday on outdoor clay, Dusan Lajovic of Serbia won over Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-4. Casper Ruud of Norway also won, defeating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-3, 6-4.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman defeated compatriot Renzo Olivo 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, and Nicolas Kicker of Argentina beat Marco Cecchinato of Italy 7-5, 6-0.

Kei Nishikori of Japan is seeded No. 1 and Dominic Thiem of Austria is No. 2. On Tuesday, Nishikori faces Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil while Thiem plays Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia.

