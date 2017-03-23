Wellington downs Lima Perry 68-47 in Division IV semifinal

Solomon Pierre-Louis scored 16 points and Columbus Wellington quelled a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Lima Perry 68-47 in a boys Division IV semifinal.
It happened Thursday at Value City Arena.
The Jaguars play for their first title against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Wellington (22-7) led by 18 early in the fourth quarter but Perry (24-4) closed to within 56-46 before Guy Schmidt scored six straight points, then fed Dustin Harder for a dunk to make it 64-46.
Harder had nine points and his 21 rebounds tied the Division IV semifinal record.
Dallas Patrick had 11 points and Noah Berry 10 points for Wellington while Schmidt had all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.
Orion Monford scored 19 and Plummie Gardner 14 for Perry.
