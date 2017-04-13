Other Sports

April 13, 2017 8:36 PM

Larkin, Howard among 12 NHL players to play for US at worlds

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

The United States has 12 players with NHL experience among its first 15 named to the roster for the world championships.

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, defenseman Danny DeKeyser and goaltender Jimmy Howard lead the initial picks announced Thursday by USA Hockey. Panthers center Nick Bjugstad, Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba and Islanders forwards Anders Lee and Brock Nelson also were named to the U.S. team for the tournament that takes place May 5-21 in Cologne, Germany, and Paris.

Larkin, Nelson and Avalanche prospect J.T. Compher are back from last year's team that finished fourth.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and forward Andrew Copp and Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak and defenseman Connor Murphy are the other NHLers named to the team. Notre Dame goalie Cal Petersen, Boston University forward Jordan Greenway and Minnesota State defenseman Daniel Brickley are the other college players.

