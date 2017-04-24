Other Sports

April 24, 2017 8:15 AM

Former world champion Gollob in induced coma after crash

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Tomasz Gollob, the 2010 world speedway champion, is in an induced coma after injuring his spinal cord in an accident while training in Poland, a doctor said Monday.

Cezary Rybacki, of the hospital in Gollob's hometown of Bygdoszcz, northern Poland, where the racer underwent surgery Sunday, said Gollob was on a respirator and that his condition was serious, but stable.

Rybacki said that Gollob's life was not in danger, but there was a need to be "very cautious" about the prognosis and whether the racer would regain feeling in his legs.

Marek Harat, the surgeon who operated on Gollob, said Sunday that Gollob had no feeling from the chest down ahead of the operation.

Gollob had been training for the domestic motocross championship when the accident happened.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Beaufort County residents had close dealings with Muhammad Ali

Beaufort County residents had close dealings with Muhammad Ali 2:12

Beaufort County residents had close dealings with Muhammad Ali
SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 4:38

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations 0:44

Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations

View More Video

Sports Videos