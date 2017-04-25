Other Sports

April 25, 2017 10:01 AM

Blythewood native makes ESPN top 10 list

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

If you watched ESPN this weekend, you may have heard a familiar name.

Blythewood High School alumna and Blythewood native Ansley Gilstrap was featured on Sunday’s edition of ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Night.

The USC Upstate sophomore softball player’s diving catch and throw during their matchup against Jacksonville State caught the attention of ESPN, which ranked her at No. 3 in the list.

“Ansley Gilstrap makes the incredible dive and catch and short then fires back to first for the double play,” an ESPN announcer said.

The Spartans won Sunday’s game 11-0, winning the series 2-1.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Beaufort County residents had close dealings with Muhammad Ali

Beaufort County residents had close dealings with Muhammad Ali 2:12

Beaufort County residents had close dealings with Muhammad Ali
USC Coach Dawn Staley addresses SC General Assembly, applauds lawmakers for removing Confederate flag 6:08

USC Coach Dawn Staley addresses SC General Assembly, applauds lawmakers for removing Confederate flag
Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

View More Video

Sports Videos