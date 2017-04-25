Blythewood native makes ESPN top 10 list

If you watched ESPN this weekend, you may have heard a familiar name.
Blythewood High School alumna and Blythewood native Ansley Gilstrap was featured on Sunday’s edition of ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Night.
The USC Upstate sophomore softball player’s diving catch and throw during their matchup against Jacksonville State caught the attention of ESPN, which ranked her at No. 3 in the list.
“Ansley Gilstrap makes the incredible dive and catch and short then fires back to first for the double play,” an ESPN announcer said.
The Spartans won Sunday’s game 11-0, winning the series 2-1.
Comments