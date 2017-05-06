Reaction to the death of US bobsledder Steven Holcomb

Some of the reactions on Saturday to the death of U.S. Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb:
"USA Luge is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Steve Holcomb. Not only an athlete of great achievement at the Olympics, World Championships and World Cup, but Steve will also be remembered as a great teammate and one who loved his country. Our condolences go out to Steve's family, and the family of USABS."
— USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy.
___
"He was the face of our team. He was the face of our sport. We all emulated him. Every driver in the world watched him, because he was that good at what he did."
— U.S. bobsled pilot Nick Cunningham.
___
"The world lost one of its champions and a tremendous person today."
— U.S. bobsledder Evan Weinstock.
___
"Gone too soon."
— U.S. women's bobsledder Lauren Gibbs.
___
"He had an amazing spirit that defied odds and will be greatly missed."
— Statement from Under Armour, which Holcomb endorsed.
___
"An Olympic medalist, fellow athlete and friend. Rest in peace."
— Statement from the U.S. Ski Team.
___
"My deepest condolences go out to all of the friends & family of @StevenHolcomb."
— Canadian luge Olympian Justin Snith, on Twitter.
___
"An Olympic Champion and all around great guy."
— U.S. speedskating Olympian J.R. Celski.
