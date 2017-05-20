The Women's Club of Cayce and the Girl's Rock Spirit Stations. online@thestate.com
Other Sports

May 20, 2017

Kenyans top field at 2017 Governor’s Cup race

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Geoffrey Ngetich crossed the finish line first Saturday at the 2017 Governor’s Cup half marathon in Columbia.

The Kenyan runner had a time of 1:08:10.

On the women’s side, Zipporah Chebet, also of Kenya, bested the field with a time of 1:22:26. Chebet also won the women’s race in 2014 and 2016.

This story will be updated.

Men’s half marathon finishers

1. Geoffrey Ngetich, Kenya, 1:08:10

2. Cyrus Korir, Kenya, 1:08:29

3. Matt Galvin, Marietta, Ga., 1:12:13

Women’s half marathon finishers

1. Zipporah Chebet, Kenya, 1:22:26

2. Lacey Krout, Atlanta 1:23:21

3. Shawanna White, Columbia, 1:24:50

For complete results, go to: strictlyrunning.com or governorscup.org

