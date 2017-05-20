Kenyans top field at 2017 Governor’s Cup race

Geoffrey Ngetich crossed the finish line first Saturday at the 2017 Governor’s Cup half marathon in Columbia.
The Kenyan runner had a time of 1:08:10.
On the women’s side, Zipporah Chebet, also of Kenya, bested the field with a time of 1:22:26. Chebet also won the women’s race in 2014 and 2016.
This story will be updated.
Men’s half marathon finishers
1. Geoffrey Ngetich, Kenya, 1:08:10
2. Cyrus Korir, Kenya, 1:08:29
3. Matt Galvin, Marietta, Ga., 1:12:13
Women’s half marathon finishers
1. Zipporah Chebet, Kenya, 1:22:26
2. Lacey Krout, Atlanta 1:23:21
3. Shawanna White, Columbia, 1:24:50
For complete results, go to: strictlyrunning.com or governorscup.org
