With Bardet and Barguil, France hoping to end Tour drought

Tour de France winner Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, second place Rigoberto Uran of Colombia, left, and third place Romain Bardet of France, right, celebrate on the podium after the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 103 kilometers

64 miles) with start in Montgeron and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2017.