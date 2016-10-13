Johanna Konta pulls out of Hong Kong Open

Johanna Konta withdrew from the Hong Kong Open with an abdominal strain on Thursday, putting her chances of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in jeopardy.
The third-seeded British player had been scheduled to play Wang Qiang in the second round, but pulled out before the match.
Konta reached the China Open final last week and became the first British woman to crack the top 10 since Jo Durie in 1984.
Konta is currently in the eighth, and final, spot in the standings for the WTA Finals in Singapore, but several players are within striking distance.
Also, eighth-seeded Daria Gavrilova defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 7-5, Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, and Kristina Mladenovic beat Nao Hibino 7-6 (5), 6-2.
