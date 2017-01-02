Serena Williams wins opening match in Auckland

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals Pause

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape

1:46 Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float

0:39 Famously Hot New Years Fireworks Timelapse

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:40 VIDEO: A look at Will Muschamp's new South Carolina home

5:04 Historic Marine Corps video footage to be preserved at The University of South Carolina

3:01 Frank Martin addresses Sindarius Thornwell reinstatement