Granada brings back Alcaraz to save struggling club

Struggling Spanish club Granada has hired former coach Lucas Alcaraz in an attempt to salvage its season.
Alcaraz replaces fired coach Paco Jemez. Interim coach Lluis Planaguma led the team for its latest setback, a 1-0 home loss to newly promoted Leganes on Saturday.
Granada is in last place in the Spanish league after earning only two of a possible 21 points.
The 50-year-old Alcaraz was born in the southern city of Granada and made his coaching debut with the club while it was in the lower divisions. He returned to the club midway through the 2012-13 season and ensured it stayed in the top division.
He now faces a similar task with Granada winless and four points from safety after seven matches.
Comments