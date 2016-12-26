Chelsea sets winning record, beats Bournemouth 3-0

0:56 Priceless reactions from children in need after receiving Christmas gifts Pause

1:21 Santa, firefighters spread cheer at children's hospital

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:53 Dozier stepping up game in sophomore season

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

1:46 Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

2:50 Columbia developed Huntstand app mapping bright future for Lanford Holloway

0:43 Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road