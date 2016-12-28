'Uncomfortable' Ramos leaving Malaga after fan tension

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender Pause

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

2:06 Clemson S Jadar Johnson not impressed by J.T. Barrett's passing

4:27 Clemson DC Brent Venables breaks down Ohio State's offense