9-man Athletic beats Barcelona 2-1 in Copa del Rey

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship Pause

1:08 Clemson's Dabo Swinney talks about Mike Williams

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'

1:42 Pendleton native Michael Hill explains why he chose Ohio State over Clemson

1:01 What poker hand is a Dabo holding?

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens