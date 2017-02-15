Real Madrid rallies to beat Napoli 3-1 in Champions League

1:50 Governor Henry McMaster talks schools and poverty Pause

0:33 The causeway to Garden City floods

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

2:25 Hurricane Matthew, as the storm passes

0:31 View from the Cherry Grove Pier as Hurricane Matthew approaches

0:25 Hurricane Matthew drenches Cherry Grove

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn