Let it snow: Atlanta overwhelms Minnesota's home opener, 6-1

1:14 Frank Martin: 'This is a brand new season' Pause

0:46 Instant reaction: The Gamecocks are dancing

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation