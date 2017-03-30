FIFA proposes new 6-team playoff ahead of 2026 World Cup

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built Pause

1:10 Judge Knox McMahon sets bond for Senator John Courson

0:45 Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

0:43 Millwood mural brings needed splash of color, life

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

0:42 "Little Big Shot" Jackson Drew recites Sonnet 18 by William Shakespeare.

0:32 A look at the 16-lane bowling alley at Columbia's new Petro Center

2:09 Moolah's compound launched careers of WWF wrestlers