Man United's season hinges on winning Europa League final

FILE - In this Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho celebrates after the end of the Europa League semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Celta Vigo at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Losing the Europa League final is a prospect that doesn’t bear thinking about at Manchester United. ﻿In a year of highs and lows under Mourinho, United has won the League Cup to claim a trophy for the second straight season but finished in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League. Dave Thompson, File AP Photo