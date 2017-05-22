Ajax team aims to relive past glories in Europa League final

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, Ajax's Kasper Dolberg, left, and Legia's Michal Kopczynski challenge for the ball, during the Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match between Legia Warsaw and Ajax Amsterdam at Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland. Ajax coach Peter Bosz has transformed Ajax in his first season in charge and led the team to the Europa League final. ﻿Ajax has uncovered a Scandinavian star in Dolberg. The 19-year-old striker who already has six goals in the Europa League this season and whose cool finishing has earned comparisons to Marco van Basten. Czarek Sokolowski, File AP Photo