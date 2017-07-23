Jesse Gonzalez goes with heart, switches from Mexico to US

U.S. goalie Jesse Gonzalez warms up for a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match against El Salvador, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. After starting at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup for Mexico, the land of his parents, 22-year-old FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez switched his affiliation this summer to the United States, where he grew up. Gonzalez wanted to play for the nation where he felt most comfortable. Matt Rourke AP Photo