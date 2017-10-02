World Soccer

Albania coach Panucci looking to surprise Spain and Italy

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 7:47 AM

TIRANA, Albania

Albania coach Christian Panucci is hoping to pull off a couple of surprises when his team faces Spain and Italy in upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Albania will play in Spain on Oct. 6 and host Italy next week.

The 44-year-old Panucci, an Italian who took over as Albania coach in July, says the match in Spain will be "very difficult" because the Spaniards usually control the game.

Panucci says, however, that his players will "play aggressively and with courage to change history."

Albania is third in Group G with 13 points, nine behind Spain and six behind Italy.

