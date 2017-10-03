Bale, Wales facing defining week in World Cup qualifying

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 6, 2016 file photo, Wales's Gareth Bale acknowledges the fans at the end of their Euro 2016 semifinal soccer match against Portugal, at the Grand Stade in Decines-­Charpieu, France. They were the revelation of the 2016 European Championship, a Wales team of mostly journeymen - not counting its galactico, Gareth Bale - somehow reaching the semifinals of the country’s first major soccer tournament in nearly 60 years. Their players virtually became overnight sensations. They were ahead of arch-rival England in the FIFA rankings, in 11th place when five years previously they were 117th. The comedown was sobering, if not entirely unexpected given the expectations foisted upon them. Thanassis Stavrakis, file AP Photo