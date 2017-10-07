World Soccer

Nigeria first team from Africa through to World Cup

By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer

October 07, 2017 3:12 PM

Nigeria is the first team from Africa to qualify for the World Cup, doing it with a game to spare after beating Zambia 1-0 at home on Saturday.

The victory, clinched by substitute Alex Iwobi's goal with 17 minutes to go, ensured Nigeria will win Group B and qualify for its fifth World Cup out of the last six.

Only the five group winners qualify from Africa.

Tunisia could become the second team through later on Saturday, and Egypt can seal its place on Sunday.

The remaining two groups will go down to the wire, and the last games next month, in a tight qualifying race on the continent.

