World Soccer

Kallman, Minnesota United earn draw with Sporting KC

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 10:53 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Brent Kallman tied it with a header in the 84th minute and Minnesota United held on for a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Kallman sent Abu Danladi's cross buzzing past Sporting's backup goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra. Starter Tim Melia was limping and grabbing at his right hamstring in the 59th minute when Dykstra entered as a substitute. It was Melia's first time not on the field for Sporting KC this season.

Diego Rubio opened the scoring for Sporting (12-7-12) in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, controlling Latif Blessing's pass in a tight space and slotting it home with his left foot.

Minnesota's Joseph Greenspan was sent off for his second yellow card in the 91st minute, but Bobby Shuttleworth helped United (10-16-6) preserve the draw with a reaction save in the 93rd.

Sporting KC moved alone into second place in the Western Conference with the point earned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas
Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward 2:04

Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward
Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 3:20

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

View More Video