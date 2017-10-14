World Soccer

Horan's goal leads Thorns over Courage 1-0 for NWSL title

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:04 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Lindsey Horan scored in the 50th minute, and the Portland Thorns beat the North Carolina Courage 1-0 on Saturday for the National Women's Soccer League championship.

It is Portland's second title. The Thorns also won the NWSL's inaugural championship in 2013.

The Courage, who finished the regular season atop the league standings, lost both Taylor Smith and Kristen Hamilton to injury in the first half of the physical match in front of 8,124 fans at Orlando City Stadium.

No team has ever won the Supporters' Shield and the championship in the same season. The Courage also were trying for back-to-back titles.

