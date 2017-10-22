World Soccer

Cologne, Bremen's wait for 1st Bundesliga win continues

Associated Press

October 22, 2017 9:39 AM

BERLIN

Cologne and Werder Bremen played out a goalless draw that left both sides still searching for their first win after nine rounds of the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Cologne's need was greater after seven defeats, but the home side — already without injured players Jonas Hector, Nikolas Nartey, Marcel, Marco Hoeger and captain Matthias Lehmann — was dealt a further blow when Claudio Pizarro suffered a thigh strain in the warm-up. The Peruvian forward, one of Cologne's outstanding performers in the previous loss to Stuttgart, was unable to play against his former club.

The first half showed why both teams are bottom of the Bundesliga. Despite plenty of commitment and a clear will to somehow drag their sides out of their predicament, neither had the spark to force a breakthrough.

Sehrou Guirassy missed an open goal from six feet late on for Cologne, before Konstantin Rausch cleared off the line at the other end in injury time.

Hertha Berlin was playing at Freiburg later, before Hoffenheim visited Wolfsburg.

