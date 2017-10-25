World Soccer

Ghana opens investigation into soccer corruption, fixing

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 8:23 AM

ACCRA, Ghana

Soccer officials in Ghana have opened an investigation into bribery, match-fixing and corruption.

Details of matches or officials under suspicion were not specified in a statement from the Ghana Football Association's ethics committee.

The association says it is investigating concerns about "the sanctity of the game in the country."

The statement adds that "officials who have made general and specific corruption and match-fixing allegations will be invited while accused individuals will also be invited."

