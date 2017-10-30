World Soccer

Bremen fires coach Alexander Nouri after 10 winless games

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 5:43 AM

BREMEN, Germany

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season.

Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. The club says under-23 coach Florian Kohfeldt will take change of the team ahead of Friday's league match against Eintracht Frankfurt. There was no immediate word on a long-term replacement.

Nouri guided Bremen to an eighth-place finish last season after taking over in September 2016 with the team at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Bremen is currently 17th in the 18-team league. The team has only five points from 10 games and has scored only three goals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

    Ford was recognized prior to the start of Clemson-Georgia Tech

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction
Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech 1:11

Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech
Milan Richard talks scoring first touchdown with uncle Herschel Walker in attendance 1:39

Milan Richard talks scoring first touchdown with uncle Herschel Walker in attendance

View More Video