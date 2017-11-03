Evra to discover UEFA punishment for kicking fan next week

Marseille's Patrice Evra, center right, is led away by his teammate Rolando after a scuffle with Marseille supporters who trespassed into the field before the Europa League group I soccer match between Vitoria SC and Olympique de Marseille at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Evra was shown a red card before the start of the match for his involvement in the incident. Luis Vieira AP Photo