World Soccer

Former Belgium striker Josip Weber dies at 52

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 6:49 AM

BRUSSELS

Josip Weber, a former Belgium striker who played at the 1994 World Cup, has died. He was 52.

Cercle Bruges, Weber's former club, said he died after a long illness. Weber spoke about his fight against cancer earlier this year.

Weber was born in Croatia and briefly played for that country's national soccer team before switching to Belgium. He scored six goals in eight international matches, including five in one game against Zambia in a pre-World Cup friendly.

At the World Cup in the United States, Weber was involved in a disputed penalty incident against Germany. Belgium ultimately lost the second-round game 3-1.

In Belgium, Weber led the league in scoring three times in the early 1990s.

