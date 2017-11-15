Park's focus on future in Korea, eye on youth development

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, South Korean former soccer player Park Ji-Sung holds an Olympic torch during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame in Ancient Olympia, southwestern Greece. Park Ji-sung has achieved plenty of personal accolades, winning English Premier League and UEFA Champions League medals with Manchester United, and appearing at three World Cups. What he’s embarking on next, however, is what he considers his biggest challenge yet: helping to take South Korea to the highest levels of world soccer. Thanassis Stavrakis, File AP Photo