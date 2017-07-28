Contact Us

Directory

July 28, 2017 12:00 AM

General telephone inquiries

Customer Service: 1-800-888-3566

Main Switchboard: 1.800.888.5353

General office hours

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.



Administration

TitleName | Email
Publisher’s OfficeRodney Mahone | publisher@thestate.com
General Accounting ManagerAndrae Houghlan | ahoughlan@thestate.com
Production DirectorGary Young | gyoung@thestate.com

Advertising

TitleName | Email
VP AdvertisingLauren Libet | llibet@thestate.com
Legal Noticesstatelegalads@thestate.com
GoColumbia/Carolina BrideDan Morgenstern | dmorgenstern@thestate.com
Ad inserts/couponsMary Karl Boepple | mkboepple@thestate.com
Direct MarketingLauren Libet | llibet@thestate.com
Retail AdvertisingLauren Libet | llibet@thestate.com
Classified Advertisingstateclassified@thestate.com | columbiathestate.adperfect.com
Online AdvertisingLauren Libet | llibet@thestate.com
Obituariesstateobits@thestate.com | Obituary pricing & guidelines
Advertising payment by phone

Social announcements (weddings, engagements, anniversaries, etc.)thestate.com/social | social@thestate.com

Customer Service

TitleName | Email
Customer Servicecustomerservice@thestate.com
Logistics CoordinatorRichard Curtis | rcurtis@thestate.com
Local Retail CoordinatorJim Bourn | jbourn@thestate.com
Subscriptions/Billingcustomerservice@thestate.com

Human Resources

TitleName/Email
Regional Human Resources Business PartnerDebbie Henderson | dhenderson@thestate.com

Newsroom

TitleName | Email | Twitter
Executive EditorBrian Tolley | btolley@thestate.com | @tolleybri
Senior Editor of PoliticsSteve Brook | sbrook@thestate.com
Senior Editor of NewsPaul Osmundson | posmundson@thestate.com | @posmundson
Regional Projects EditorGina Smith | gsmith@thestate.com | @GinaNSmith

Breaking News/Sports/ Editor

Dwayne McLemore | dmclemore@thestate.com | @dwayne_mclemore

Deputy Regional Growth EditorCal Lundmark | clundmark@thestate.com | @calundmark

Local News and Business Reporters

TitleName | Email | Twitter
Reporter

Emily Bohatch | ebohatch@thestate.com | @emilybohatch

Reporter

Isabella Cueto | icueto@thestate.com | @isabellacueto

Reporter

Lucas Daprile | ldaprile@thestate.com | @LucasDaprile

Reporter

Cody Dulaney | cdulaney@thestate.com | @dulaneycd

Reporter

Sarah Ellis | sellis@thestate.com | @ellissk04

Reporter

Noah Feit | nfeit@thestate.com | @NoahFeit

Reporter

Sammy Fretwell | sfretwell@thestate.com | @sfretwell83

Reporter

Teddy Kulmala | tkulmala@thestate.com | @teddy_kulmala

Reporter

John Monk | jmonk@thestate.com | @jmonkatthestate
Reporter

Jamie Self | jself@thestate.com | @jamiemself
Reporter

Jeff Wilkinson | jwilkinson@thestate.com | @wilkinson_Jeff

Opinion/Editorial

TitleName | Email
Letters to the EditorSubmit letters here

Sports

TitleName | Email | Twitter
Sports EditorDwayne McLemore | dmclemore@thestate.com
Sports ReporterJosh Kendall | jkendall@thestate.com | @JoshatTheState
Sports ReporterMatt Connolly | mconnolly@thestate.com | @MattatTheState
Sports ReporterBenjamin Breiner | bbreiner@thestate.com | @BreinerTheState
Prep Sports CoordinatorLewis Bezjak | lbezjak@thestate.com | LouatTheState
Sports ReporterAndrew Ramspacher | aramspacher@thestate.com | @ARamspacher
Sports ReporterGreg Hadley | ghadley@thestate.com | @GregHadley9

Governance

TitleName | Email | Twitter
ReporterTom Barton | tbarton@thestate.com | @tjbarton83
ReporterAvery Wilks | awilks@thestate.com | @averygwilks
ReporterBristow Marchant | bmarchant@thestate.com | @BristowatHome
ReporterMaayan Schechter | mschechter@thestate.com | @MaayanSchechter

Administration

TitleName | Email
General Newsroom online@thestate.com
Online Supportcustomerservice@thestate.com

Photo & Video

TitleName | Email
PhotojournalistTim Dominick | tdominick@thestate.com | @timdominickSC
PhotojournalistTracy Glantz | tglantz@thestate.com | @StatephotoTracy
VideographerGavin McIntyre | gmcintyre@thestate.com
Video ProducerAshlen Renner | arenner@thestate.com

Print Team

TitleName | Email
Regional Print Planning EditorKelly Cobb | kcobb@thestate.com
Regional Sports Planning EditorKevin McLendon | kmclendon@thestate.com

  Comments  