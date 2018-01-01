Special sections | The State
Peace of Mind, 2018
A guide to hospice care, funeral homes and end-of-life decisions in Columbia and the Midlands of South Carolina.
Carolina Bride, summer 2018
A bridal magazine featuring vendors and weddings in Columbia and the Midlands of South Carolina.
Holocaust Remembered, 2018
Created and paid for by the Columbia Holocaust Education Commission. See previous volumes here.
20 under 40, 2018
Each year, a panel of The State's editors selects 20 business leaders under the age of 40.
Carolina Bride, winter 2018
A bridal magazine featuring vendors and weddings in Columbia and the Midlands of South Carolina.
The State's Best, 2017
The State's readers choose the area's best entertainment, restaurants, health providers, services and shopping.