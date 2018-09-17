Operation Beautification: Tribute for Trees fundraiser is Sept. 18

The West Columbia Beautification Foundation will hold its fourth annual Tribute for Trees Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at West Columbia City Hall, 200 N. 12th Street.
Money raised at the event will be used to plant trees around the City of West Columbia, beautifying the roadways on Sunset Boulevard and Augusta Highway.
“The goal for this year’s Foundation fundraiser is to plant trees from Meeting Street to I-20 on Sunset Boulevard, as well as the other major thoroughfares in the City of West Columbia, such as Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and Augusta Highway,” said Anna Huffman, public information officer for the City of West Columbia.
Last year’s event raised more than $20,000 for the project, Huffman said.
“This year’s goal is to just raise more than we did the year before,” she said.
The celebration will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment by Bob Michalski, the Sax Man, and wine and beer. Joe Pinner will emcee the event.
A $200 donation grants you admittance into the Tribute for Trees gala and covers the cost to plant a tree in West Columbia. All donations are tax-deductible and can be made in person on the evening of the event. You can also make a donation online at beautifywestcolumbia.org or mail your donation to West Columbia Beautification Foundation, P.O. Box 4044, West Columbia, SC, 29171.
About the foundation
The West Columbia Beautification Foundation was established in 2008. The nonprofit organization is designed to energize West Columbia as an attractive place to live, work, and visit.
The foundation partners with the City of West Columbia to beautify both public and private areas through landscaping and other projects.
Comments