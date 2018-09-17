Morihiko Nakahara renews contract at South Carolina Philharmonic

Wrapping up a milestone 10th season with the South Carolina Philharmonic, music director Morihiko Nakahara has renewed his contract with the organization through the 2021-2022 season. Nakahara joined the S.C. Phil as conductor and music director in 2008.
“I am honored and absolutely thrilled to continue working with these incredible musicians of the South Carolina Philharmonic,” Nakahara said. “This is truly a unique organization with a special sense of shared passion for and commitment to artistic excellence and musical outreach among musicians, staff, and board members.”
Nakahara also expressed gratitude to the Philharmonic’s subscribers, donors and concertgoers for their support over the last decade.
“I am eagerly looking forward to kicking off the new season very soon,” he said.
Rhonda Hunsinger, executive director of the S.C. Philharmonic, said the organization is looking forward to what the future will bring.
“We were thrilled to celebrate 10 years with Morihiko and look forward to the next three years with him at the artistic helm of the organization,” she said.
The S.C. Philharmonic will open its 55th season later this month with a Masterworks concert Sept. 29 at the Koger Center for the Arts. The season includes six Masterworks concerts at the Koger Center, including:
▪ Dazzling Debussy on Sept. 29
▪ 20th Century Classics on Nov. 10
▪ Beethoven & Blue Jeans on Jan. 12
▪ Symphonie Fantastique on Feb. 9
▪ Springtime & Shaw on March 16
▪ Youth Extravaganza on April 27.
Individual concert tickets are now on sale at the Koger Center Box Office at KogerCenter
Comments