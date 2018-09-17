Music in the Midlands: A take on Studio 54 and lots of punk

The Bassment
Tapp’s Art Center will bring Studio 54 to Columbia for the night. The event is all about dancing and the DJs on the lineup reflect that.
Platonic Bae is a female DJ out of Columbia and specializes in dance mixes. This will be her last show before taking a six month hiatus. Next, Bobby Tony will be continuing the night with a vinyl playlist based in funky high-energy tunes. Another guest will open up the dance party.
Black attire is the theme for the night. The event will take place in the Space Hall underneath Tapp’s, but right after the party, Sarah Robinson will be mixing acoustic flute with electronic sounds in the Skyline Room in Tapp’s. 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. $8.
Other Concerts
IAMDYNAMITE: This alternative rock band falls somewhere between garage-punk and new wave. They released their debut album in 2012 but have a sound from the ’90s. I would compare them to bands like Blue October and New Politics. Bella Vida will open for the band. 8 p.m. Sept. 13, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8.
Set It Off: Heavy on guitar riffs, this chart topping pop-rock band is a fusion of groups like Imagine Dragons and Fall Out Boy. Their last album was released in 2016, but they dropped a single this summer, so an album could be on the way. Chapel, DeWayne Jackson and Happy. will all perform before the band. 6:30 p.m. September 14, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $20.
Willie Walker and Conversation Piece: This group knows their way around a jazz classic. They’ll be performing a covers playlist filled with jazz, soul and funk that will keep you on your feet. From Charlotte, they’re always booked around North and South Carolinas. 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St. $15.
Descendents: This seasoned punk band started back in the 1970s but released an EP, “Who We Are,” this summer. They’ve stayed true to their beachy L.A. roots and are persistent in their punk sound. A Wilhelm Scream and Pears will open. 6 p.m. Sept. 16, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $35.
Neck Deep: Influenced by bands like Sum 41 with a sound similar to The Wonder Years, Neck Deep is another chart-topping punk band making a stop in Columbia. They dropped the single “Torn,” this month, so an album could be on the way. Campfire Club will open.6 p.m. Sept. 18, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $25.
Bruise: On tour for their debut album “Grief Ritual,” this heavy metal is influenced by Metallica but features their own unique sound. The night will be filled with metal and also includes Boundaries, Sledge and Traumaxqueen. 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. $10.
