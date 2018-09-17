Take one day this week and visit Garners Ferry. Here’s why

It’s hot. Everyone knows it. But, what you may not know is that there are still plenty of cool things to do to escape the Columbia heat. If you’re like me and can’t bring yourself to sit out in the blazing sun at a local watering hole, there’s always the ferry — Garners Ferry that is.
Fun
Adrenaline Entertainment Center opened on May 26 and this indoor trampoline park has been attracting kids, teenagers, college students, young adults, and chaperons throughout the Midlands ever since. Not only are there courts for different skill levels, they offer several “down-to-earth” experiences such as a virtual reality room and interactive escape rooms. On Tuesday nights, college students can bounce from 1-8 p.m. for $8 an hour. And for the weekend adventurer, on the first Sunday of every month, bouncers pay only $8 jump from 10 a.m. to noon.
Where to find it: Adrenaline Entertainment Center, 7451 Garners Ferry Road. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays; noon-8 p.m. Sundays. jumpadrenaline.com.
Leisure
Need a respite from your time as a acrobat but also need time to give your stomach a moment to settle before dinner? Swing around the corner to Teen Challenge Super Thrift. This location is part of a chain of thrift stores across the Southeast. Teen Challenge is a faith-based nonprofit devoted to helping those dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. The store raises money to support teens and adults enrolled in the organization’s rehabilitation and support programs. The staff is friendly, the deals are not to be missed, and the organization accepts donations. So, even if you are not in the market for a gently used fall coat, they’ll be more than happy to take that unwanted dish-set off your hands.
Where to find it: 7531 Garners Ferry Road. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Food
Having soared to new heights and rummaged through racks, it’s time to eat. Dine like a local at Julia’s German Stammtisch. Open for a few hours here and there, this cash-only restaurant’s plethora of tchotchkes and novelties set the backdrop for truly authentic culinary experience cooked by a genuine German matriarch. Homemade schnitzels come in pork or veal, cheese and sour cream sauces are made in-house, and many of the German beers are served by the half liter.
Where to find it: 4341 Fort Jackson Blvd. Open for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; and dinner from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Drink
Craving a relaxed drinking environment after your long day on the ferry? Make your way to Craft and Draft. It’s quickly becoming a Columbia institution, and for good reason. Not only do they have an excellent rotating craft beer selection, you can fill up a growler with your local favorite or take home one of the featured varieties from their inventory of six-packs.
Where to find it: 2706 Devine St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
Comments